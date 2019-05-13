Sister Rosa L. Jones Johnson was born on December 5, 1930. She departed this life on April 24, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She is survived by two daughters, Mary Lee (O'Neal) Webster, Annie M. Wells, two sons, Sidney Johnson, Jr., and Kenneth Wayne Johnson, one sister, Linda Robinson, one brother John (Corrine) Jones. Viewing from 10:00 a.m. until religious services at 11:00 a.m. at Olive Grove Baptist Church, 444 Hwy 964, Jackson, LA. on May 15, 2019 by Rev Johnny Turner. Internment in church cemetery. Services entrusted to Desselle Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from May 13 to May 15, 2019