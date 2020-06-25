Rosa L. Washington Shorts entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2020, at the age of 85. She was a Clerk at Ace Cleaners. Survived by her daughter, Rhonda Pearson; son, Julian (Tara) Shorts; 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation Saturday, June 27, 2020, 10:00 am until religious service at 11:00 am, Little Zion Baptist Church, 1955 74th Ave., Baton Rouge, LA. Pastor Marcus Jackson officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. Masks will be required to enter the church. We will follow CDC social distancing guidelines so seating will be limited. Funeral Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.