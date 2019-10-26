A resident of Denham Springs passed away at her home on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the age of 89. She was a retired telephone operator from LSU with over thirty years of service. Visitation will be held at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, 4225 LA Hwy 449 in Pine Grove on Monday, October 28, 2019 beginning at 9:00 am. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Harrell Cemetery in Pine Grove. She is survived by two sons, Jerry Keith Nesom, and Harold Sykes, Jr., and daughter, Shellie Lambert, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, two brothers, George Nesom and Donald Nesom, and sister, Jeanette Klenert. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewitt and Effie E Nesom, and husband, Harold Sykes, Sr. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019