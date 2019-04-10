Rosa Lee McDempsey, age 86 passed away peacefully on April 5, 2019, at The Carpenter House in Baton Rouge. She was a native of Plaquemine and a resident of Baton Rouge. She was a member of Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church. Visitation will be at Wilbert Funeral Home in Plaquemine, on Saturday, April 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. until Rite of Christian Burial at noon. Interment will follow in Grace Memorial Park. Rosa Lee is survived by her daughter, Kay Marie McDempsey LeJeune; son, David Lee McDempsey; granddaughter, Brandy Kay Parrish and husband Chuck; great-granddaughter, Reese McKay Zumo; 5 sisters-in-law, Doris Dupuy, Shirley Dupree, Lynette McDempsey, Mary Sarradet, Sara Grady and husband Skipper; and brother-in-law, Freddie Miller. She was affectionately called "Aunt Dee" by her nieces and nephews, whom she lovingly cared for. Rosa Lee will be remembered for her sweet smile and her kind, loving soul. She had many talents which she lovingly shared. She was an amazing cook and always willing to feed the masses. She made beautiful wedding and birthday cakes for everyone she held close to her heart. Additionally, Rosa Lee was an outstanding seamstress who enjoyed making anything from dresses to doll clothes for the kids. Her most important life's work was caring for others. She was a mother and grandmother figure, not only to her own, but to many others as well. She took everyone under her wing and loved them as her own. She will truly be missed and in our hearts forever. Rosa Lee was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Dave McDempsey; her parents, Offie and Laura Orillion Stewart; four sisters, Theresa Gail Stewart, Doris Stewart StRomaine, Mathilde Bourgoeis, Dorothy Bourgeois Wall; and three brothers, Offie Stewart, Jr., Samuel and Howard Bourgeois. Please share memories at www.wilbertservices.com.
