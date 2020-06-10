"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 KJV. On February 10, 1925, Rosa Lee Davenport was born to Eddie Morgan and Melinda Moore in Irene, Louisiana. On June 1, 2020, at the age of 95, she transitioned from this earthly life to be with God in her eternal home. Rosa Lee was reared by her sister and brother-in-law, Robert and Mittie Dotson from the age of 4 where she remained during her childhood. She was educated at Leland College. Rosa Lee was baptized at an early age, by the late Rev. R.W. Ball at Rock Zion Baptist Church in Baker, Louisiana where she served as an usher for many years. Later, she transferred her membership to the St. Paul Free Baptist Church in Baker under the pastorage of Rev. Briscoe Pierre. In September of 2015, she was named "Mother of the Church" where she remained faithful until her death. Sis. Davenport retired from the East Baton Rouge Parish School Food Service Department in 1983. She was employed for 34 years as a cook/dietician at Baker High School. She was an outstanding cook and well-known for her homemade cornbread dressing and peach cobbler. Cherishing her memories are 4 daughters, Earnestine Davenport, Alene Judson, Pearl Kyer (Donald) and Malinda Harris (Liney); 3 sons, Michael Davenport (Betty), Ikeal Davenport (friend Rose White) and Ricky Davenport (Brenda); 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, St. Paul family and a special family friend, Ms. Rachel Washington. Visitation Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:00 am until 9:30 am, St. Paul Free Baptist Church, 2064 Groom Rd., Baker, LA. Masks must be worn. The family will have a private Memorial Service. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.