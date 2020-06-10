Rosa Lee Davenport
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:7 KJV. On February 10, 1925, Rosa Lee Davenport was born to Eddie Morgan and Melinda Moore in Irene, Louisiana. On June 1, 2020, at the age of 95, she transitioned from this earthly life to be with God in her eternal home. Rosa Lee was reared by her sister and brother-in-law, Robert and Mittie Dotson from the age of 4 where she remained during her childhood. She was educated at Leland College. Rosa Lee was baptized at an early age, by the late Rev. R.W. Ball at Rock Zion Baptist Church in Baker, Louisiana where she served as an usher for many years. Later, she transferred her membership to the St. Paul Free Baptist Church in Baker under the pastorage of Rev. Briscoe Pierre. In September of 2015, she was named "Mother of the Church" where she remained faithful until her death. Sis. Davenport retired from the East Baton Rouge Parish School Food Service Department in 1983. She was employed for 34 years as a cook/dietician at Baker High School. She was an outstanding cook and well-known for her homemade cornbread dressing and peach cobbler. Cherishing her memories are 4 daughters, Earnestine Davenport, Alene Judson, Pearl Kyer (Donald) and Malinda Harris (Liney); 3 sons, Michael Davenport (Betty), Ikeal Davenport (friend Rose White) and Ricky Davenport (Brenda); 22 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, St. Paul family and a special family friend, Ms. Rachel Washington. Visitation Saturday, June 13, 2020 8:00 am until 9:30 am, St. Paul Free Baptist Church, 2064 Groom Rd., Baker, LA. Masks must be worn. The family will have a private Memorial Service. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Visitation
08:00 - 09:30 AM
St. Paul Free Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved