Rosa Lee "Rose" Washington entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. She was an 89 years old native of Ethel, Louisiana and a resident of Alsen, Louisiana. Family will have a private service. Survivors include her children, Gail Montgomery(Willie), Huntsville, Alabama; Thelma Washington, Houston, Texas; Ervin and Ernest Washington, Jr., Baton Rouge; Onita Washington, Austin, Texas; and Gregory Washington, Katy, Texas; sisters, Janie Brown(John), New Orleans, Louisiana and Lenora Roberson, Baton Rouge; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Washington, Sr.; parents; and seven siblings. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Services may be viewed on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 11 am via FB Live- Miller and Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
