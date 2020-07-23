Sister Rosa Mary Williams Butler entered her eternal rest on Tuesday July 14, 2020. She was born October 5, 1936 to Rosa Edward Williams of Baton Rouge and Allen Williams of Gramercy, Louisiana. Rosa was married to Charles Clifford Butler of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She was later blessed to meet Alcide Frank, a wonderful man who would be her devoted companion for more than thirty years until his death. She leaves to cherish her memory: her six (6) daughters: Sharon, Angie, Kristen, Lynn, Reba and Madra. Fifteen (15) grandchildren and nineteen (19) great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews who lovingly called her Tee Rosa Mary. She is survived by her sister, Earnestine Watson of Inglewood, California; sister-in-law Geraldine Christopher and brother-in-law Joseph Frank and many other family and close friends. Viewing on Saturday, July 25, at Desselle Funeral, 263 Eddie Robinson Sr. Dr. from 8 am to 10 am.

