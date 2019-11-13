Missionary Rosa Stampley Pugh (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Winnfield Funeral Home - Baton Rouge - Baton Rouge
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
70811
(225)-357-2675
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Winnfied Funeral Home
7221 Plank Rd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
GFL Saintsvile COGIC
8930 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
GFL Saintsvile COGIC
8930 Plank Rd.
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Missionary Rosa Stampley Pugh, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at the age of 83. She's survived by her 3 children, Daniel (Loretha) Pugh, Julia (Michael) Franklin, Eric Pugh; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, and a host of close relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger Pugh; daughter, Patsy Dent; parents, Samuel and Julia King Stampley, 8 siblings and numerous relatives. A visitation will be held at Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 from 4:00-7:00pm at Winnfied Funeral Home, Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at 11:00am, with viewing prior to service from 9:00-10:45 am at GFL Saintsvile COGIC, 8930 Plank Rd., B.R., LA 70811. Interment at Port Hudson National Cemetary.
