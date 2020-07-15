1/1
Rosabel Marie LeBlanc Aucoin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosabel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosabel Marie LeBlanc Aucoin, a native of Morganza and resident of Maringouin, La., passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Rosabel was a member of the Lions Club and was an avid reader. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church in Maringouin on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. The entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Rosabel is survived by her sons, Barry and wife, Brenda ; Michael and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Michelle Fourroux and husband, Sonny; Marcy LeBlanc and husband Caleb; Michaelyn Kees and husband Michael; Channon and wife Candice; Barrett; and Cassie Putnam and husband, Cody; siblings, Jane Burton, Larry LeBlanc (Antoinette), Richard LeBlanc (Lana), Kenneth LeBlanc (Carolyn), Thomas "Pie" LeBlanc, 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Aurelien LeBlanc; husband Roger Aucoin; brothers, Wade LeBlanc, Clayton LeBlanc, V.J. LeBlanc, Floyd LeBlanc and Emerson LeBlanc. Pallbearers will be Channon Aucoin, Barrett Aucoin, Cody Putnam, Sonny Fourroux, Caleb LeBlanc and Michael Kees.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 15 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Niland's Funeral Services, Inc.
210 West End Drive
New Roads, LA 70760
(225) 638-7103
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved