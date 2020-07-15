Rosabel Marie LeBlanc Aucoin, a native of Morganza and resident of Maringouin, La., passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 92. Rosabel was a member of the Lions Club and was an avid reader. The Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic church in Maringouin on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00 am. The entombment will follow in the church mausoleum. Rosabel is survived by her sons, Barry and wife, Brenda ; Michael and wife, Karen; grandchildren, Michelle Fourroux and husband, Sonny; Marcy LeBlanc and husband Caleb; Michaelyn Kees and husband Michael; Channon and wife Candice; Barrett; and Cassie Putnam and husband, Cody; siblings, Jane Burton, Larry LeBlanc (Antoinette), Richard LeBlanc (Lana), Kenneth LeBlanc (Carolyn), Thomas "Pie" LeBlanc, 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Aurelien LeBlanc; husband Roger Aucoin; brothers, Wade LeBlanc, Clayton LeBlanc, V.J. LeBlanc, Floyd LeBlanc and Emerson LeBlanc. Pallbearers will be Channon Aucoin, Barrett Aucoin, Cody Putnam, Sonny Fourroux, Caleb LeBlanc and Michael Kees.

