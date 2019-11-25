Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Bercegeay DeBate Sutcliffe. View Sign Service Information Rabenhorst Funeral Home East 11000 Florida Boulevard Baton Rouge , LA 70815 (225)-399-4352 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosalie Bercegeay DeBate Sutcliffe, a resident of Baton Rouge and a native of Gonzales, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La at the age of 93. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She is survived by her five children, Dennis (Mary) DeBate, Jr, Glynn "Pete" (Patsy) DeBate, Ronald "Ronnie" (Vicki) DeBate, Kathy (Randy) Blanchard, and David "Doc" DeBate; grandchildren Chris (Kristin) DeBate, Sean (Dyann) Blanchard, Emma Blanchard, Stephen (Meagan) DeBate, Brian DeBate, Adam (Amanda) DeBate, Greg DeBate, Cory (Margaret) DeBate; great-grandchildren Heaven, Gabrielle, Phoenix, Bliss, Eden, Ivy, Aubrey; and her best friend Linda LeBlanc. Preceded by her first husband Dennis DeBate, Sr; her second husband J.W. Sutcliffe; parents Leonce and Adine Bercegeay; her brothers LJ Bercegeay, Alfred Bercegeay, Robert Bercegeay, Sr, Lionel Bercegeay, LP Bercegeay; and grandson Jeffrey DeBate. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 42021 LA-621, Gonzales, LA, from 9:00 am to 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11:00am. Burial will take place at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. Pallbearers will be Adam DeBate, Stephen DeBate, and Cory DeBate. Honorary pallbearers will be Brian DeBate, Greg DeBate, Chris DeBate, and Sean Blanchard. The family would like to thank the staff at Old Jefferson Community Care Center and Clarity Hospice for their loving support.

