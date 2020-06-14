"But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings as eagles; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint." Isaiah 40:31 (KJV) Rosalie Cockerham Booty passed away June 12, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1934, age 85. She was raised in Baywood, LA and has been a resident of Pride, LA since 1954. She was a graduate of Clinton High School. Rosalie was a homemaker, who enjoyed serving the Lord and others. She was a prominent member of Galilee Baptist Church since 1956 , where she taught Sunday School, Training Union, and Children's Church for many years. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Victor Booty, 3 children and their spouses, Lenora Miller (Logan), Victor Wayne Booty (Tammy), and Lillian "Jane" Bateman (Doyle "Butch"). She is also survived by 5 siblings, Roland, Rodney, and Roger Dale Cockerham; Lorena Dickerson; and Lily "Patty" Rogers. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren and their spouses, Damon Serignet (Mandy), Josh Booty (Jennifer), Brooke Booty, Kristen Bateman (Lindsey Kelly), Amanda London (John), Jonathan Price (Rachelle), Katie Haffner (Dustin), and Rachel Booty (Megan). Eighteen great-grandchildren: Justin Hawthorne; Jase, Bailey, and Allie Serignet; Gage and Gabbie Booty; Jaron Jones; Jordan Palmer; Ryland and Trace Maggio; Mya and Tristen London; Alex Rollins; Karma Brown; Marix and Rhodes Kelly; and Lily and Ezra Haffner. One great-great-grandchild, Jayden Hawthorne, with another due in July. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillian Collier Cockerham and Levi "Gene" Cockerham, and 5 siblings, Odalie Gayle, Robert "R.E." Cockerham, Linda Parks, Jack Cockerham, and Faye Scardina. Pallbearers are her grandsons and great-grandsons. Visitation is on June 16, 2020 at Galilee Baptist Church, Zachary, LA, from 10-11 a.m., with service at 11 a.m.

