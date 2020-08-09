Rosalie Gilchrist Watts Fisher passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 94. She was a retired telephone operator and owner of Fisher Trailer Rentals; resident of Addis and native of Bayou Sorrell, LA. A private family graveside service will held. She is survived by her sons, Obie Watts, Jr., and Lowell "Graig" Watts; grandchildren, Angelle Watts Hebert and husband Daniel, Obie Watts, III and wife Amanda, Roby Watts and wife Jan, and Kendul Watts Michel and husband Travis; great grandchildren, Joseph, John Daniel, Anna, Lauren, Emily, Caroline, Austin, Grant, Braxton, Greyson and Reese; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband, Obie Watts, Sr.; parents, Frank and Lorena Blanchard Gilchrist; sisters, Lorena Collins and Margaret Olsavick; and brothers, Frank and Manuel Gilchirst. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.