Rosalie Gilchrist Watts Fisher
Rosalie Gilchrist Watts Fisher passed away peacefully on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 94. She was a retired telephone operator and owner of Fisher Trailer Rentals; resident of Addis and native of Bayou Sorrell, LA. A private family graveside service will held. She is survived by her sons, Obie Watts, Jr., and Lowell "Graig" Watts; grandchildren, Angelle Watts Hebert and husband Daniel, Obie Watts, III and wife Amanda, Roby Watts and wife Jan, and Kendul Watts Michel and husband Travis; great grandchildren, Joseph, John Daniel, Anna, Lauren, Emily, Caroline, Austin, Grant, Braxton, Greyson and Reese; numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her first husband, Obie Watts, Sr.; parents, Frank and Lorena Blanchard Gilchrist; sisters, Lorena Collins and Margaret Olsavick; and brothers, Frank and Manuel Gilchirst. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 9, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
