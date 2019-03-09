Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie Iueli Tull Fowler. View Sign

Rosalie Iueli Tull Fowler went to be with the Lord at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was a prayer warrior who fought to the end. A native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Rosalie lived in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. She was 74 years young and enjoyed an active life of traveling across the world. One of her most cherished trips was with her daughter and niece to Italy where her Italian heritage came to life. The family will receive friends 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Alphonsus Liguori Catholic Church in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana with a Memorial Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Rosalie was preceded in death by her parents, Charley & Mary Iueli, her first husband, Guy Tull Jr., and sister-in-law, Shirley Iueli. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Ellis Fowler, daughter, Heather Barker and Stephen, stepdaughters Lise Laurent and Johnny, Marci Schnebelen and Kyle, stepson Blake Fowler and Gen and treasured grandchildren, Ryan Laurent and Kelsy, Whitney Laurent, Morgan and Haley Schnebelen. Rosalie was loved by her brother, Frank Iueli, niece Pam Simmons and Bruce, nephew Rick Iueli and Dawn, great-nieces, Lauren Denicola, her children, Mason and Olivia, Taylor Young and Ben, their children, Kennedy and Jacob, great-nephews, Cody Iueli, his sons, Easton and Henry, Dylan Iueli, her brother-in-law, Clyde Tull and Fairly and sister-in-law, Amanda Tull. A member of the Catholic church, Rosalie was a faithful follower of Christ and had a very busy life. She worked as the Assistant to Louisiana State Senator, Sonny Mouton Jr., a consultant with Louisiana National Bank, was the president of the Louisiana Vocational Association, and was involved in many professional groups. Rosalie was selected by the Baton Rouge Chamber of Commerce to attend their annual Leadership of Greater Baton Rouge classes, was a Baton Rouge educator for 25 years and was loved by her students. She had numerous degrees from LSU and loved to watch LSU sports, especially baseball. After her retirement, she spent several years serving others as a Realtor and received the Real Estate Rookie of the Year award. She is remembered as a loving, generous and encouraging lady and will be missed by many. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at UT Cancer Center, Provision Proton Therapy Center as well as UT Hospice Center for making her last days comfortable and peaceful. She was powerful, not because she wasn't scared but because she went on so strongly, despite the fear. She is now "keeping her eyes on Jesus and staring at her Savior". Memorial donations may be made to Provision Cares Foundation, 6450 Provisions Cares Way, Knoxville, TN 37909. 