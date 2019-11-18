Mrs. Rosalie Marie Rainwater, a resident of Central, passed away on November 16, 2019 at the age of 87. Mrs. Rosalie was born in Baton Rouge, LA on June 17, 1932. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, James Rainwater; son, Dan (Cyn) Rainwater; daughters; Linda (David) Longmire and Cherie (Tim) Neyland; nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Nicholas and Angelina Manisco and daughters, Vickie Anne Rainwater and Angela Marie Rainwater Gill, one brother, Victor Joseph Manisco and one sister, Virginia Agnes Granata. Visitation will be held at Central Funeral Home, 9995 Hooper Rd., Central, LA., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 10:00am until funeral service time of 2:00pm. Interment will immediately follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Steven Lumpkin, Jeremy Sinclair, Trent Ballard, David Longmire, Joshua Longmire, Justin Longmire, and Tim Neyland. Honorary Pallbearers will be Mike Hidalgo and Tyler Ballard. A special thank you to all those who gave loving care to Mrs. Rosalie.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019