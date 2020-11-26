Rosalie T. Frederic passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence at the age of 92. She was born on February 21, 1928 in Brignac, LA and resided in St. Amant, LA. Rose graduated from St. Amant High School on April 12, 1945. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Altar Society and had many interests including painting, jewelry making, gardening, quilting, sewing and she loved to travel. She spent her last few months making rosaries for family, friends and loved ones. Rose is survived by her sons, Patrick Frederic (Cathy), Steve Frederic (Eve), Timothy Frederic (Kristie) and daughter-in-law, Prunie Becnel Frederic; sister, Gatis Eve Mire; brother, Albert Templet; grandchildren, Jeff Maxwell (Cecely), James Maxwell, Joel Maxwell (Sarah), Ayme Messer, Ashley Frederic (Emily), Olivia Frederic, Abbey Falcon (Taylor), Ian Frederic, Emma Frederic and Nicholas Frederic; great-grandchildren, Jacob Matassa, Tristan Messer, Isabella Messer, Hollis Messer, Hazel Maxwell, Amelia Rose Maxwell and Harvi Maxwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Julius Frederic; parents, Adam Pierre Templet and Delphine Bourgeois Templet; son, Michael Dean Frederic; sisters, Bessie Gautreau, Jeanne Berthelot, Leona Morgan, Cecilia Templet and Eva Templet; brothers, Wilbert Templet and Curtis Templet. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, celebrated by Father Joshua Johnson. Interment will follow at church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ashley Frederic, Ian Frederic, Nicholas Frederic, Tristan Messer, Hollis Messer and Jacob Matassa. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Maxwell and Taylor Falcon. Special thanks to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Kathy Borden and Laeisha Barnes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Full of Grace Café at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Visit www.oursofh.com
to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.