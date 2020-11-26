1/1
Rosalie T. Frederic
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosalie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosalie T. Frederic passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at her residence at the age of 92. She was born on February 21, 1928 in Brignac, LA and resided in St. Amant, LA. Rose graduated from St. Amant High School on April 12, 1945. She was a member of the Holy Rosary Altar Society and had many interests including painting, jewelry making, gardening, quilting, sewing and she loved to travel. She spent her last few months making rosaries for family, friends and loved ones. Rose is survived by her sons, Patrick Frederic (Cathy), Steve Frederic (Eve), Timothy Frederic (Kristie) and daughter-in-law, Prunie Becnel Frederic; sister, Gatis Eve Mire; brother, Albert Templet; grandchildren, Jeff Maxwell (Cecely), James Maxwell, Joel Maxwell (Sarah), Ayme Messer, Ashley Frederic (Emily), Olivia Frederic, Abbey Falcon (Taylor), Ian Frederic, Emma Frederic and Nicholas Frederic; great-grandchildren, Jacob Matassa, Tristan Messer, Isabella Messer, Hollis Messer, Hazel Maxwell, Amelia Rose Maxwell and Harvi Maxwell. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Julius Frederic; parents, Adam Pierre Templet and Delphine Bourgeois Templet; son, Michael Dean Frederic; sisters, Bessie Gautreau, Jeanne Berthelot, Leona Morgan, Cecilia Templet and Eva Templet; brothers, Wilbert Templet and Curtis Templet. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ourso Funeral Home in Gonzales from 8:30 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Amant, celebrated by Father Joshua Johnson. Interment will follow at church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ashley Frederic, Ian Frederic, Nicholas Frederic, Tristan Messer, Hollis Messer and Jacob Matassa. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Maxwell and Taylor Falcon. Special thanks to Louisiana Hospice and Palliative Care, especially Kathy Borden and Laeisha Barnes. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Full of Grace Café at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Visit www.oursofh.com to leave messages of condolences. Ourso Funeral Home of Gonzales in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Ourso Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
2256478608
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Ourso Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved