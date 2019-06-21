Rosalie Toussaint, a native of Alexandria and resident of Lottie, passed away Wednesday June 19, 2019 at her residence at the age of 90. She was a retired school teacher with Pointe Coupee Parish. Visiting Saturday June 22, 2019 9:00am until American Legion Auxillary at 10:30am. Religious Service at 12 noon all at Wiley United Methodist Church 2936 La Highway 976 Blanks, La. conducted by Rev John Joseph. Interment in False River Station Cemetery. She is survived by Daughter Belinda (Linton) James, Two Sons Michael (Mary Ann) Toussaint, Herbert (Lori) Toussaint, A Stepson James (Geneva) Toussaint, Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews, Numerous Other Relatives and Friends. She was President of United Methodist Women Organization, President of American Legion Auxillary, Rising Sons Benevolent Society, and Grand Order of United Isaac and Rebecca.Professional Services Entrusted to A Wesley Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from June 21 to June 22, 2019