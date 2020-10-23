Rosalind "Ros" Trahan Kerr, 75, a resident of St. Francisville, LA, died on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was retired, after working for the Louisiana State Penitentiary Administration. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 4 pm until 7 pm and then on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 9 am until funeral services at 10 am, conducted by Rev. Jesse L. Means. She is survived by two sons, Chris Kerr of St. Francisville; Charlie Kerr and wife Melanie Kerr of St. Francisville; two grandchildren Christian D. Kerr and Jamie Kerr; and one great-grandchild Ian James Kerr. She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Kerr; sister Joann Wallace; two brothers, Raymond Trahan and Herman Trahan; parents Curtis and Betty Jean Trahan. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to feed animals. She was a lover of nature, adopting animals of her own. She proudly owned a horse named Fancy for 27 years. She never held back her opinion, she would always tell you straight. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.