Rosalind Trahan "Ros" Kerr
Rosalind "Ros" Trahan Kerr, 75, a resident of St. Francisville, LA, died on Friday, October 23, 2020. She was retired, after working for the Louisiana State Penitentiary Administration. There will be a visitation at Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. in Zachary, LA on Sunday, October 25, 2020, from 4 pm until 7 pm and then on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 9 am until funeral services at 10 am, conducted by Rev. Jesse L. Means. She is survived by two sons, Chris Kerr of St. Francisville; Charlie Kerr and wife Melanie Kerr of St. Francisville; two grandchildren Christian D. Kerr and Jamie Kerr; and one great-grandchild Ian James Kerr. She was preceded in death by her son, Jimmy Kerr; sister Joann Wallace; two brothers, Raymond Trahan and Herman Trahan; parents Curtis and Betty Jean Trahan. She enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved to feed animals. She was a lover of nature, adopting animals of her own. She proudly owned a horse named Fancy for 27 years. She never held back her opinion, she would always tell you straight. Share sympathies, memories, and condolences at www.CharletFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
OCT
26
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Charlet Funeral Home, Inc. Zachary, LA - Zachary
4230 High Street
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-4480
