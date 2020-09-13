1/1
Rosario Joseph Scaffin
1938 - 2020
Rosario Joseph "RJ" "Joe" "Sonny" Scaffin passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the age of 81. Joe was born on September 25, 1938 to Joseph and Ruth Scaffin. He was a native of Baton Rouge and a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a huge sports fan and loved his LSU Tigers. Joe was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ruth, his sister Betty Meliet and his wife Barbara Wheat Scaffin. He is survived by his sister Joyce Jenkins; children Christopher Scaffin and his wife Somer, Joe Scaffin, Dorothy Hornsby and her husband Tim, Tom Scaffin, Johnny Scaffin; grandchildren Leah Scaffin, Amanda Wessels, Justin Hornsby, Mariah Kezer; and great-grandchild Eleanor Wessels. Joe will be lovingly remembered and missed by many. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Joe's name to The Louisiana War Veterans Home, 4739 LA-10, Jackson, LA 70748.

Published in The Advocate from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
