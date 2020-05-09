Roscoe Allen Goynes, a resident of Pine Grove, LA, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born August 16, 1933 in Pine Grove, LA and was 86 years of age. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He is survived by son, Randy Noland and wife Debbie; 4 grandchildren, Terry Noland and wife Sara, Geoffrey Noland, Christopher Noland and wife Manetta and Daniel Harrison; 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Leona S. Goynes; daughter, Tanya Harrison; 1 grandchild, Phillip Harrison. Graveside Services will be held privately. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.