Roscoe Allen Goynes
1933 - 2020
Roscoe Allen Goynes, a resident of Pine Grove, LA, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020 at his home. He was born August 16, 1933 in Pine Grove, LA and was 86 years of age. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He is survived by son, Randy Noland and wife Debbie; 4 grandchildren, Terry Noland and wife Sara, Geoffrey Noland, Christopher Noland and wife Manetta and Daniel Harrison; 11 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, Leona S. Goynes; daughter, Tanya Harrison; 1 grandchild, Phillip Harrison. Graveside Services will be held privately. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Funeral services provided by
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Margaret Burch
Friend
May 8, 2020
Randy, so sorry for your loss. I went to school with you.
Vickie Cheeks Farr
May 8, 2020
Worked with this good man for awhile.went to school with his children.Randy and family our prayers are with you and he will be sadly missed.
Ernest Cheeks
Friend
