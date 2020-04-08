Mrs. Rose Ann Carter passed on Friday, April 3, 2020. She was a resident of Baton Rouge and was married to Mr. Henry Carter, Jr. for 59 years until his death. She attended Star of Bethlehem B.C. where she served as a Deaconess. She retired from Southern University A&M after 30 years of service as a Secretary. Due to COVID-19, the State of Louisiana, Department of Justice is limiting attendance at funeral services. A private visitation and a private funeral will be held at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Service, 9348 Scenic Hwy.,Baton Rouge, LA with Rev. Henry Brown officiating. A private interment will be held at the Louisiana National Cemetery. Mrs. Carter leaves to cherish her memories a son Eric Wendel Carter (Lydia), a daughter Saundra Nicole Carter, two grandsons Christopher Carter and Jason Cador, a brother Alcus Watkins, her lifelong best friend Helen Toliver, "adopted daughter" Dr. Deborah G. Plant, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020