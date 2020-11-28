1/1
Rose Ann Leger
1925 - 2020
Rose Ann Leger was born May 20, 1925 in Palmetto, LA and passed away on Friday, November 27, 2020, at the home of her daughter in Sunset, LA at the age of 95. Survived by her son Leonard Sonnier (Melissa) of Cankton, LA, daughters Brenda S. Parker (Al) of Port Allen, LA, Deborah S. Guilbeaux (David) of Sunset, LA and Maureen S. Smith (Kenneth) of Savannah, TN. She is survived by a sister, Rita L. Gerace; two brothers Levi and Junior Leger; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rose Ann was the seventh of twelve children and grew up in Bayou Current, LA. She was a 1945 graduate of Sacred Heart Catholic School, Ville Platte, LA. She retired with twenty­ eight years' service from the Evangeline Parish Extension Homemakers as a Nutritionist Aid. She enjoyed cooking, watching all sports and traveling. Rose Ann was preceded in death by her first husband Murphy Sonnier of Chataignier, LA; second husband Elie Vidrine of Ville Platte, LA; parents, Louis and Lillian Vigie Leger of Palmetto, LA; sisters Agnes L. Dupree, Blanche L. Manuel, Cecile L. Schexnayder, Irene L. Vidrine and Ida L. Leger; brothers, Preston, Anthony "Slim" and Henry Leger. Pallbearers are her grandchildren and honorary pallbearers will be the great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm with a funeral service to begin at 1:30 pm. Officiant will be Father David Allen. A rosary service will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment to immediately follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory and Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy. Baton Rouge, LA 70816. The family would like to extend special appreciation to Heidi Cain of Audubon Hospice for her compassion and excellent care give to our mother. In lieu of flowers, it was her request that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorial Giving. 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Nov. 28 to Dec. 1, 2020.
