Rose Audrey Metoyer Greggs
Rose Audrey Metoyer Greggs entered into eternal rest on August 18, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport, LA and Saint Mary's Infirmary School of Nursing in Saint Louis, MO. She loved Solitare and was a Member of the Links. Survived by her daughters, Audree Greggs Vaughn and Colette Greggs; sons, Dedrick Jon Greggs and Mark Eric Greggs; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Mary LaCour Metoyer and Edward Metoyer, Jr.; husband, Dr. Isaac Ben Greggs; sister, Imogene Metoyer Chustz; brothers, Joseph (Sonny) Metoyer and Anthony (Blair) LaCour. Visitation Friday, August 21, 2020 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1565 Curtis St., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Thomas F. Clark, SJ officiating. Interment Greenoaks Memorial Park. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 19 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
Funeral services provided by
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services - Baton Rouge
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Memories & Condolences

August 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Rev Floyd Holden and First Lady Pauline Cooper Holden, Greensburg, LA
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Helen Plummer, Baker,LA
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Henrietta Hookfin Jackson
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Principal Howard Davis, Scotlandville High
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Phyllis Robinson, Baton Rouge, LA
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Ruby Torrence Morrow
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jackie Robinson, Baton Rouge, LA.
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jackie Bates, Scotlandville High
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
John Wilbert Pounds III
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Juanita Taylor Matthieu and Family
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Napoleon Moore, Scotlandville High
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Barbara Stevenson, Clinton, LA
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Bernadine Brazier Williams
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Henrietta Hookfin Jackson
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
David Torrence and Family
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Susan Banford Ratcliff
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Delores Johnson Grigsby
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Donnettia Houston Thomas
Acquaintance
August 19, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Elaine Pounds Thomas
Acquaintance
