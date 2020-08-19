Rose Audrey Metoyer Greggs entered into eternal rest on August 18, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School in Shreveport, LA and Saint Mary's Infirmary School of Nursing in Saint Louis, MO. She loved Solitare and was a Member of the Links. Survived by her daughters, Audree Greggs Vaughn and Colette Greggs; sons, Dedrick Jon Greggs and Mark Eric Greggs; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, Mary LaCour Metoyer and Edward Metoyer, Jr.; husband, Dr. Isaac Ben Greggs; sister, Imogene Metoyer Chustz; brothers, Joseph (Sonny) Metoyer and Anthony (Blair) LaCour. Visitation Friday, August 21, 2020 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. The family will have a private mass at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1565 Curtis St., Baton Rouge, LA. Father Thomas F. Clark, SJ officiating. Interment Greenoaks Memorial Park. Funeral services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.