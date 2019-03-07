Rose Deboue Truxillo departed this life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 74, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Religious Services on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church at 1:00pm. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019