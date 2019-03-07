Rose Deboue Truxillo

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Deboue Truxillo.

Rose Deboue Truxillo departed this life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 Thibodaux Regional Medical Center. She was 74, a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA. Visitation on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Religious Services on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Moses Baptist Church at 1:00pm. Burial in the church cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA. 985-447-2513. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.