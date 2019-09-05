Rose Drewery Porea, age 67, a resident of Baker, departed this life, Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge. She was a 1970 graduate of West High School in Jackson, LA and a 1975 graduate of Dillard University, New Orleans. She was a retired educator with 38 years of service, having taught in East Baton Rouge and East and West Feliciana parish school system. Visitation at Saintsville COGIC, 8930 Plank Rd., Baton Rouge from 1 pm Saturday, Sept. 7th. until religious service at 3 pm. conducted by Bishop Johnny Young Interment in Beech Grove Cemetery, Jackson. Survived by her children, Ramona Drewery, Albert H. Porea, III. and Michelle Porea; 4 brothers, Joseph S. Drewery, Robert W. Drewery (Carolyn), James K. Drewery (Evangular) and Rev. Charles M. Drewery, Sr.; 11 grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Sam Sr. and Daisy Scott Drewery, brothers, David L. Drewery and Rev. Sam L. Drewery, Jr.; sisters, Dorothy Mae Veals, Marguerite Sims and Daisy Louise Peterson. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, Denham Springs. 225 665-8002.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019