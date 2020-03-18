Rose George Douglas, age 78, a native of Clinton, LA and life-long resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. A retired educator of EBR Parish School System, dedicated church administrator of St. John Baptist Church of Alsen, LA. Public Visitation will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. followed by funeral services at 6:00 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Meyer Rd. Second Public Visitation Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. until Dismissal Service at 9:00 a.m. Dr. Donald Ruth, officiating. Interment Southern Memorial Gardens. She leaves to cherish her memories her husband of 56 years Wesley Douglas, Jr., her daughter Clana Douglas, granddaughters Simone Smith (Dejon), Haley and Macey Douglas. Preceded in death by her parents and her son Maurice Douglas. Arrangements entrusted to Charles Mackey Funeral Home, 1576 Robin St.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2020