Rose Kelly Victorian
Rose Kelly Victorian entered into eternal rest at Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was an 81 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and a former longtime substitute teacher at Capitol Middle School. A private service conducted by Rev. Melvin Rushing will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00am; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Rhea and Larson Victorian, Baton Rouge; and Jibreel "Avis" Victorian, Stevenville, Maryland; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Published in The Advocate from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Service
10:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
