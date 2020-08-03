Rose Kelly Victorian entered into eternal rest at Hospice of Baton Rouge-Butterfly Wing on Saturday, August 1, 2020. She was an 81 year old native and resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and a former longtime substitute teacher at Capitol Middle School. A private service conducted by Rev. Melvin Rushing will be FB live streamed via Miller and Daughter Mortuary's page on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 10:00am; interment at Fairdeal Cemetery. Survivors include her children, Rhea and Larson Victorian, Baton Rouge; and Jibreel "Avis" Victorian, Stevenville, Maryland; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

