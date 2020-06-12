Rose Knowles White lived 83 years in service to others. She was born on October 22, 1936 in Greenwood, MS and died on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Baton Rouge, LA. Rose taught for 36 years in the EBR Parish school system at Eden Park, White Hills, Nicholson and South Boulevard Elementary, where she was "Teacher of the Year" for 1995. Rose retired in 1999. After retirement, she taught at the BR Career Solution Literacy & GED Initiative in Scotlandville and led the Village of Hope Ministry tutoring program. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Scotlandville (15 years) and Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church from 1977 until her death. Rose was a Pearl Soror (65+ years) in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® - Nu Gamma Omega Chapter. She held local, state & national offices as a member of the Elks (IBPOEW) PBS Pinchback Temple #1107. In 2011, she received the Silver Magnolia Award from the Women's Council of Baton Rouge. Rose is preceded in death by her son, Adrian Jerome White; parents, Leon Limbric Knowles & Inez Stutts Knowles and brothers, Tom Limbric Knowles and Leon Stutts Knowles (Dana). Rose is survived by her loving daughters, Angela D. White and Ann R. White; niece Sharon White (Orlando, FL); nephew Gregory White (Decatur, GA); cousin Renalda Jaynes (Jackson, MS) and a host of cousins and friends who will miss her hospitality, cooking and love. Services are at Hall Davis Celebration Center on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 12 noon with the AKA Ivy Beyond the Wall ceremony at 11:15 am.

