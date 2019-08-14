Rose Lee Smith, resident of West Baton Rouge Parish, passed away on August 5, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Leona Smith of Port Allen, LA; sons, Charley (Emma) Smith, Jr. of Baton Rouge, LA and John (Lucy) Smith, Sr. of Port Allen, LA; sister-in-law, Albertha Johnson of Baton Rouge, LA; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great- grandchildren. Visitation Friday, August 16, 2019 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm, Hall Davis and Son of Port Allen, 1160 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen, LA. Visitation continues Saturday, August 17, 2019 10:00 am until religious service at 12:00 pm, New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1187 Rosedale Rd., Port Allen, LA. Rev. Dr. Michael Byrd, officiating. Entombment Heavenly Gates Cemetery of Baton Rouge, 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019