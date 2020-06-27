Rose Lucy Gerage Caruso, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by her son, Vincent J. Caruso, Jr.; two grandchildren, Gionni and Isabella Caruso; sister, Aline G. Cangelosi; and brothers, John Gerage and Joseph Gerage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Joseph Caruso; parents, Ross and Francis Piazza Gerage, and stepmother Josie Gerage; and sisters, Lena Bourgeois, Louise Branum, and Genevieve Jordan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave, Baton Rouge, on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Cleo Milano. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

