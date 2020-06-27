Rose Lucy Gerage Caruso
Rose Lucy Gerage Caruso, a native and resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the age of 91. She is survived by her son, Vincent J. Caruso, Jr.; two grandchildren, Gionni and Isabella Caruso; sister, Aline G. Cangelosi; and brothers, John Gerage and Joseph Gerage. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Joseph Caruso; parents, Ross and Francis Piazza Gerage, and stepmother Josie Gerage; and sisters, Lena Bourgeois, Louise Branum, and Genevieve Jordan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 445 Marquette Ave, Baton Rouge, on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., celebrated by Rev. Cleo Milano. Entombment will follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East
11000 Florida Boulevard
Baton Rouge, LA 70815
(225) 399-4352
