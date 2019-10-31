Rose Mae Worley Davis departed this life on Saturday October 26, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Plattenville, LA. She was 86, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA . Visitation on Friday November 1, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 147 Cancienne Rd., Labadieville, LA on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 10:00 am to Religious Services at 12:00 pm. Burial in the Christ Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019