Rose Mae Worley Davis

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mae Worley Davis.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
147 Cancienne Rd.
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
147 Cancienne Rd.
Labadieville, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rose Mae Worley Davis departed this life on Saturday October 26, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Plattenville, LA. She was 86, a native and resident of Paincourtville, LA . Visitation on Friday November 1, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Visitation Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, 147 Cancienne Rd., Labadieville, LA on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 10:00 am to Religious Services at 12:00 pm. Burial in the Christ Baptist Church Cemetery, Belle Rose, LA. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.