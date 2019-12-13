Rose Marie Brister Lee passed away Wednesday December 4, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La. surrounded by her loving family. Rose was born November 21, 1954 in New Orleans, La. She is survived by her children: Darcellia Brister, Sharell (Fredrick) Clay, Marie Lee, Fanta (Craig) Lee, David Lee Jr. and Anthony Brister; brothers and sisters Lonnel (Florence) Brister, Michael Brister, Melvin (Cynthia) Brister, Kenneth Brister, Diann (Harold) Magee, Lorraine (Lionell) Joseph, Linda (Esau) Henderson, and Lisa Brister; 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Rose was preceded in death by her parents Zenobie and Peardee Brister, brother Floyzell Brister and nephew Michael Henderson. Visitation and Funeral Services will be held at Winnfield funeral Home in Baton Rouge, La. Visitation will be Friday at 4 pm and will resume Saturday from 12 pm until services at 1 pm.
Published in TheAdvocate.com on Dec. 13, 2019