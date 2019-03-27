Rose Marie Bueche, a native of Livonia, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age 79. She was a former parishioner of St. Louis King of France and Immaculate Conception. Rose loved to read. She is survived by her husband, Jessie J. Bueche of Baton Rouge, daughter, Elizabeth M. Bueche (Kenny Casey) of Baton Rouge, son, Mark A. Bueche (Ronnie) of Denham Springs, LA, granddaughters, Rachel and Leah Bueche of Denham Springs, LA, sisters-in-law, Theresa Mills and Vera Achee (Murel) and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Lee and Angelina Chenevert, son, Gregory Bueche, brothers, Curtis Chenevert, Frank Chenevert, and Gillis Chenevert, sister-in-law, Nora Gueho. Interment will be private. Please consider making a memorial donation to St. Vincent de Paul in Rose's memory.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019