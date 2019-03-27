Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie Bueche. View Sign

Rose Marie Bueche, a native of Livonia, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age 79. She was a former parishioner of St. Louis King of France and Immaculate Conception. Rose loved to read. She is survived by her husband, Jessie J. Bueche of Baton Rouge, daughter, Elizabeth M. Bueche (Kenny Casey) of Baton Rouge, son, Mark A. Bueche (Ronnie) of Denham Springs, LA, granddaughters, Rachel and Leah Bueche of Denham Springs, LA, sisters-in-law, Theresa Mills and Vera Achee (Murel) and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Lee and Angelina Chenevert, son, Gregory Bueche, brothers, Curtis Chenevert, Frank Chenevert, and Gillis Chenevert, sister-in-law, Nora Gueho. Interment will be private. Please consider making a memorial donation to St. Vincent de Paul in Rose's memory. Rose Marie Bueche, a native of Livonia, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on March 26, 2019 at the age 79. She was a former parishioner of St. Louis King of France and Immaculate Conception. Rose loved to read. She is survived by her husband, Jessie J. Bueche of Baton Rouge, daughter, Elizabeth M. Bueche (Kenny Casey) of Baton Rouge, son, Mark A. Bueche (Ronnie) of Denham Springs, LA, granddaughters, Rachel and Leah Bueche of Denham Springs, LA, sisters-in-law, Theresa Mills and Vera Achee (Murel) and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Ivy Lee and Angelina Chenevert, son, Gregory Bueche, brothers, Curtis Chenevert, Frank Chenevert, and Gillis Chenevert, sister-in-law, Nora Gueho. Interment will be private. Please consider making a memorial donation to St. Vincent de Paul in Rose's memory. Funeral Home Rabenhorst Funeral Homes East

11000 Florida Boulevard

Baton Rouge , LA 70815

(225) 272-9950 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Advocate Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close