Rose Marie Chaisson (1959 - 2019)
Service Information
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA
70737
(225)-647-8608
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:30 AM - 1:30 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:30 PM
Ourso Funeral Home
13533 Airline Highway
Gonzales, LA 70737
View Map
Obituary
Surrounded by family, as she became our special angel, Rose Marie Chaisson ended her fight with cancer on October 16, 2019. She was born on March 27, 1959, a native of Chalmette, LA and a resident of Prairieville, LA. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Ourso Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Mike Robertson. Visitation will begin at 10:30AM and continue until service time. She is survived by a daughter and a son-in-law, Crystal and Jeremy Gautreaux; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Shawn and Tina Menesses and Jason Tillman; 9 grandchildren, Jordan and Raigan Maltese, Grant Gautreaux. Taylor, Brook and Allie Menesses, Ronnie Eschete, Kameron and Cierra Tillman; sister, Cheryl Chaisson; brothers and sisters-in-law, Gary and Jeanne Chaisson and Mike and Ginny Chaisson and niece, Mandy Templet. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Rose Mae Chaisson and a brother, David Chaisson, Jr. We wish to sincerely thank Pinnacle Hospice for the wonderful care and support given, especially thanking Hospice Nurse Brandi Baker. A special thanks to all her friends and family for the prayers. She is now at peace with Jesus.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 19, 2019
Funeral Home Details
Gonzales, LA   (225) 647-8608
