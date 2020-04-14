Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Marie LeBlanc. View Sign Service Information Baker Funeral Home 6401 Groom Road Baker , LA 70714 (225)-775-1991 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie LeBlanc, 76 years old, beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Easter Day, April 12, 2020. Rose was born in Amite, LA on June 30, 1943 to Nunzio and Josephine Inzinna. Rose filled many lives with love, hope and joy and was a friend to many and stranger to none. She served her church and community, had a heart of gold, infectious laugh and was a phenomenal cook. She especially loved her role as Nana to her 6 active grandsons and was very excitedly awaiting the arrival of her first granddaughter later this year. She will be greatly missed. Rose is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry LeBlanc; children, Rene LeBlanc, Michelle Stephens and Christina Haywood; brother; Tony Inzinna, and grandchildren, Aaron, Avery, Jack, Charlie, Hudson and Oliver. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Nunzio Inzinna and Josephine LaRocca Inzinna; brothers, Sam Inzinna, Dominick Inzinna, Roy Inzinna and Joe Inzinna; sisters, Pam Inzinna Dibuono and Laura Inzinna Ferrara. A celebration of life will be scheduled later this year. A private graveside service and burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, in Lafayette, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Rose Marie LeBlanc, 76 years old, beloved Wife, Mother and Grandmother was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Easter Day, April 12, 2020. Rose was born in Amite, LA on June 30, 1943 to Nunzio and Josephine Inzinna. Rose filled many lives with love, hope and joy and was a friend to many and stranger to none. She served her church and community, had a heart of gold, infectious laugh and was a phenomenal cook. She especially loved her role as Nana to her 6 active grandsons and was very excitedly awaiting the arrival of her first granddaughter later this year. She will be greatly missed. Rose is survived by her husband of 47 years, Larry LeBlanc; children, Rene LeBlanc, Michelle Stephens and Christina Haywood; brother; Tony Inzinna, and grandchildren, Aaron, Avery, Jack, Charlie, Hudson and Oliver. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Nunzio Inzinna and Josephine LaRocca Inzinna; brothers, Sam Inzinna, Dominick Inzinna, Roy Inzinna and Joe Inzinna; sisters, Pam Inzinna Dibuono and Laura Inzinna Ferrara. A celebration of life will be scheduled later this year. A private graveside service and burial will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, in Lafayette, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to CancerServices.org and St Thomas More Church in Baton Rouge, LA. Family and friends are encouraged to sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note for the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com Published in TheAdvocate.com on Apr. 14, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close