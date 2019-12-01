Rose Marie Lobell (91) passed away in her home in the early morning of 11/29/19. She was preceded in death by her parents Alponse and Guadeloupe Martino, her husband Philip A. Lobell, son Stephen Paul Lobell and daughter Diane Elizabeth Cole. She is survived by daughter Phyllis L. Moore and son-in-law Gene C. Moore, granddaughters Brandilyn Oliphant, Heather Moore and Tracy Suzuki, plus Rusty her dog and Houdini her cat. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Graveside service at Resthaven Gardens of Memory, 11817 Jefferson Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 11AM. Mrs. Lobell will be laid to rest next to her husband and son. Rabenhorst Funeral Home, Florida Blvd. is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.rabenhorst.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019