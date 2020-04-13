Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ourso Funeral Home 134 Houmas Street Donaldsonville , LA 70346 (225)-473-8122 Send Flowers Obituary

Rose Marie Robertson Saunier went home to be with the Lord on April 8, 2020 at the age of 79. She was the beloved wife of Donald D. Saunier. She was a wonderful mother to Darby Saunier and Jodi Gremillion(Stacy). Her heart belonged to her grandsons, Alex Gremillion(Whitnee) and Ryan Gremillion. She adored her great-grandson, Wesley Gremillion. She is also survived by her brother, Ted Melancon and many nieces and nephews that called her Nanny Ree. She is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Ruth and Albert "Kuz" Melancon and her father Charles Robertson; her brother and sister-in-law, Charlie and Barbara Robertson; her sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Tom Carrick. She was a longtime resident of Baton Rouge and current resident of Prairieville. She was retired, but trained many cashiers at A & P and Super Fresh Grocery stores. She enjoyed making jewelry, doing crossword puzzles, garage sales, and spending time with her grandchildren. Funeral services for Rose are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in her loving name to her favorite charity, St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

