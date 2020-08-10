Rose Marie Steele, age 79, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020. Rose was born November 4, 1940 in Baton Rouge, LA. Rose was a lady whose love for her family was evident in her every action. Reading historical romance novels and watching old western television programs were some of her favorite hobbies. Rose is survived by her daughters, Karen Steele Nicholson (James) and Darla Steele Ferguson (Tim); her son, DeLea Edward "Eddie" Steele, Jr. (Kim); her grandchildren, Dustin Andre (Sarah), Jacob Steele (Kim Klug), Broc Andre (Katie), Blake Steele (Victoria), and Nicolas DeGregorio (Ashley King); and her great-grandchildren, Jayden Steele, Kollyns Andre, Grant Andre, Aria Steele, and Grace. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, DeLea Edward Steele, Sr.; her father, Edward Harrelson Browning; her mother, Rosalie Ashford Browning Turner; her step-father, Munson Turner; and her step-brother, Richard Turner. A graveside service for Rose will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 9:35 AM at Zoar Baptist Church, 11848 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge, LA 70818. A burial will follow at Zoar Baptist Church Cemetery. Due to restrictions based on COVID-19 these services will be for immediate family only. Central Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

