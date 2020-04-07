Rose Mary Avery departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 76, a native of Napoleonville, LA. A private service will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd., Thibodaux, LA at 10:30am. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985)369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020