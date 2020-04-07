Rose Mary Avery

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary Avery.
Service Information
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA
70390
(985)-369-7231
Service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
10:30 AM
Morning Star Baptist Church
101 Brule Guillot Rd.
Thibodaux, LA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rose Mary Avery departed this life on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at her residence in Thibodaux, LA. She was 76, a native of Napoleonville, LA. A private service will be held at Morning Star Baptist Church, 101 Brule Guillot Rd., Thibodaux, LA at 10:30am. Burial in St. Peter Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985)369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.