God came and picked our precious 'Rose' to bloom in his heavenly garden on the morning of February 23, 2019 at 3:37 am. Rose, the youngest child of Jules Pierre and Lydia Guillory Goudeau, was born on June 7, 1930 in Eunice, LA. She attended school and graduated from Mt. Carmel in Lafayette, LA. Rose married Charles Crofton Foley (now deceased) on June 6, 1953. She is survived by James Patrick Foley and wife Lynne, Laura Jane Lopez, Ted Jerome Foley, Frank Joseph Foley, Karen Lea Foley, Jay Anthony Foley and wife Rhonda, and John Brent Foley and friend Lorraine. Rose is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Visitation will be on Wed., February 27, 2019 at Rabenhorst Funeral Home (825 Government Street, Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 5pm to 8pm. Visitation will resume on Thurs., February 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church (2250 Main St., Baton Rouge, LA 70802) from 10:00 am until the Funeral Mass at 11:00 am celebrated by Father Miles Walsh. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.

825 Government Street

Baton Rouge , LA 70802

