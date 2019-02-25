Rose Johnson, a resident of Baton Rouge, entered eternal rest on February 20. Rose is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Melvin Johnson, Jr., daughter Charlotte Mitchell, sons Raynard Johnson and Kevin Johnson (Kris), 10 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 6 sisters, 5 brothers, 3 godchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation February 28 9am until religious services at 11am New St. John Baptist Church. Donations can be made to in her name in lieu of flowers. Arrangements handled by Hall Davis & Sons.
Hall Davis & Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
(225) 778-1612
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019