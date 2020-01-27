Rose Mary McGee Duncan entered into eternal rest at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was a 75 year old native of Zachary, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at New Hope B.C., Rev. Geoffrey Sykes, pastor, 1896 E. Flanacher Rd., Zachary on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10 am until service at noon conducted by Rev. Dennis C. Lawrence; interment at Louisiana National Cemetery. Survivors include her husband, Anderson Duncan; children, Michael Duncan (Terry); Anjanette and Vernon Duncan; sisters, Delores McGee Newton and Albertha Thomas; aunt, Essie Peterson; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents; and a brother. She was a member of Pleasant Grove B.C. where she served as an usher. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 27 to Jan. 30, 2020