Rose Mary Pirie Devall of Jennings, LA, was born on November 11, 1944 in Grosse Tete, Louisiana. She passed peacefully on November 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband, three children, and numerous other family members. Rose Mary graduated from Port Allen high school in 1962. One of her proudest achievements was being part of the first class of females to graduate from Texas A&M University where she received her degree in Science Education in 1968. Additionally, she received a master's degree from Mississippi State University in Vocational Rehabilitation Counseling and while raising three children, she obtained her Licensed Practical Nurse accreditations from East Mississippi Community College. Rose Mary believed in living life to the fullest. She traveled all over the world, from living in Lebanon and Cyprus to visiting Germany and Paris. In addition to traveling, she loved sewing, tennis, cooking, art, and collecting antiques. Rose Mary loved and was loved by so many. She was a talker and hugger, never met a stranger, and commanded every room she walked in. She loved to brag about every accomplishment, big or small, her children and grandchildren made. Rose Mary is survived by her loving and amazing husband Richard Devall of Jennings, LA, daughter Suzie Sinno of Washington, D.C., daughter Miriam Ross and husband Andrew of McKinney, TX, son Ralph Sinno and wife Anna of Baton Rouge, LA, granddaughters Kaylie and Emalyn Ross and grandson Sawyer Ross. She is also survived by her siblings, Fannie Easterly of Port Allen, LA, Nora Smith of Williamsburg, VA, Gordon Pirie of Central, LA, Frank Pirie of Zachary, LA and Tom Pirie of Grosse Tete, LA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon Sr. and Nora LeGlue Pirie and her two half-brothers, William "Billy" Blanchard and Harold Blanchard. Her visitation will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020, at Matthew & Sons Funeral Home in Jennings, LA it will begin at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and will resume on Saturday, December 5 at 8:00 a.m. until the time of her Funeral Mass. Her funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Jennings, LA at 11:00 a.m. Flowers may be sent to Matthew & Sons Funeral Home, 511 N Cutting Avenue, Jennings, LA 70546. In lieu of flowers, loved ones may donate to their favorite charity in Rose Mary's name. To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.
