Rose Mary Saia Zecchel, aged 84, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Clarity Hospice at The Crossing following a short illness. She was a native of Baton Rouge, greeting the world late in the evening of December 31, 1935, as if to ring in the New Year. She was the last child of a large, loving family, becoming the twelfth and final child of Ben and Rose Muffoletto Saia. Her love of medicine and determination led her to fulfill her dream of becoming a registered nurse, and shortly thereafter, head nurse at Baton Rouge General Hospital at an age when many women had yet to enter the workforce. She sacrificed her career to become a dedicated and loving mother. Being a mother was her greatest desire and she was the center of her family, beloved by her children. She will be remembered by all for her kindness and generosity of spirit, both in her profession and her private life. She was preceded in death by her parents, eleven brothers and sisters, and husband Roger N. Zecchel, Sr. She is survived and will be endlessly missed by her son, Roger Jr, daughter Jeanette, granddaughter Cassie Rose, as well as nieces, nephews, and numerous friends. For their support and aid to her children, above and beyond the simply dutiful or obligatory, Roger and Jeanette wish to recognize Rose Brian, Theresa Saia and Roger's fiancé Kathy Thomas. She will be honored at a service at Rabenhorst funeral home on Government Street Wednesday May 20, 2020. Mourners may attend the visitation at 9:00 to 10:00 am with a service to follow from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Participants are asked to observe social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that mourners extend prayers for the comfort of her loved ones and Rose Mary's eternal, peaceful slumber.

