Rose Mary Thomas, a resident of Donaldsonville passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 83. A private graveside service will be held due to current mandates of COVID-19 on July 11, 2020 at Donaldsonville Protestant Cemetery, conducted by Dr. Reverend Barbara Calhoun-Gipson of Saint Peter United Methodist Church of Donaldsonville. She is survived by 2 devoted daughters; Mary Landry, Terrie Lymon and son-in-law, Clarence Lymon; former daughter in law, Cheryl Stratton Russell and husband Edmund (Trippy) Russell, grandchildren: John Stratton (Julienne, Tasjanah, Jeremy, Julien); Crystal Brown and husband Eddrick Brown (Khloe, Keondric); Chris Holmes (Chrishelle); Morgan Lymon, Terrence Lymon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Julien Thomas; parents and siblings. Miss Rose, as she was lovingly called by all who her knew her, was a faithful member of Saint Peter United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with family; especially the grand and great-grand children. She will be missed as she moves on to serve a greater calling. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com
