1/1
Rose Mary Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rose Mary Thomas, a resident of Donaldsonville passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 83. A private graveside service will be held due to current mandates of COVID-19 on July 11, 2020 at Donaldsonville Protestant Cemetery, conducted by Dr. Reverend Barbara Calhoun-Gipson of Saint Peter United Methodist Church of Donaldsonville. She is survived by 2 devoted daughters; Mary Landry, Terrie Lymon and son-in-law, Clarence Lymon; former daughter in law, Cheryl Stratton Russell and husband Edmund (Trippy) Russell, grandchildren: John Stratton (Julienne, Tasjanah, Jeremy, Julien); Crystal Brown and husband Eddrick Brown (Khloe, Keondric); Chris Holmes (Chrishelle); Morgan Lymon, Terrence Lymon; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by a son, Julien Thomas; parents and siblings. Miss Rose, as she was lovingly called by all who her knew her, was a faithful member of Saint Peter United Methodist Church. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and spending time with family; especially the grand and great-grand children. She will be missed as she moves on to serve a greater calling. Arrangements entrusted to Demby & Son Funeral Home, Donaldsonville. Please visit www.dembyandson.com to sign the guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Demby & Son Funeral Home
900 Magnolia Street
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-9534
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved