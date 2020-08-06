Rose Mary Williams departed this life on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in San Francisco, CA. She was 98 and a native of Belle Rose, LA. Celebration services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 am and 1:00 pm at Duggan's Funeral Service, San Francisco, CA. She was the last surviving sibling of ten: Elizabeth, Roena, Bernice, Denise, Rose, Albertha, Williana, Gus, Jr., Murray, and James. She leaves to cherish her memories her loving son, Ronald of San Francisco, California; and her baby daughter, Yulanda (Anthony Crosley) of El Sobrante, California; 11 grandchildren: Anthony, Harry III, Janelle, Jemal, Omari, Ronald Jr., Rodney, Reginald, Najuawanda, Nyoki and Jimmika); 31 great grandchildren, 10 great-great grandchildren, 1 sister-in-law Alberta Williams of Richmond, California, "brother" Robert Williams and his wife Clementine of Hayward, California, "sister" Edwina James of San Francisco, California, and host of relatives, church family members, and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Gus, Sr. and Rosie Williams, spouse Rev. Harry Williams, Sr.; son: Harry Williams, Jr.; 2 daughters: "Baby" Williams and Unjolla Williams-Daniels; 6 sisters: Elizabeth Batiste, Roena King, Bernice Lewis, Denise Southall, Albertha Taylor, Williana LeBlanc; 3 brothers: Gus, Murray and James.

