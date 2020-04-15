Rose Mary "Potsie" Wilson

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose Mary "Potsie" Wilson.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rose Mary "Potsie" Wilson entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was a 63 year old native of Bunkie, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Family will have private service. Survivors include her children, Dedra Griffin (Chedorick), Jamela Griffin (Raphael) and Roderica Wilson; siblings, Vergia Tompkins (Eafren), Diane Robinson (Patrick), Katherine Wilson, Richard Simmons (Alma), Tony Simmons (Velma), Lonnie Simmons (Terry), Pauline Carter (Terryl, Sr.), Billy (Paula) and Roosevelt (Demitre) Guient; grandchildren, Troyona, Shannon, Jamyra and Dailyn; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents; Oscar Simmons and Ethel Guient.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.