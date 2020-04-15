Rose Mary "Potsie" Wilson entered into eternal rest at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Friday, April 10, 2020. She was a 63 year old native of Bunkie, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Family will have private service. Survivors include her children, Dedra Griffin (Chedorick), Jamela Griffin (Raphael) and Roderica Wilson; siblings, Vergia Tompkins (Eafren), Diane Robinson (Patrick), Katherine Wilson, Richard Simmons (Alma), Tony Simmons (Velma), Lonnie Simmons (Terry), Pauline Carter (Terryl, Sr.), Billy (Paula) and Roosevelt (Demitre) Guient; grandchildren, Troyona, Shannon, Jamyra and Dailyn; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by her parents; Oscar Simmons and Ethel Guient.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020