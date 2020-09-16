1/
Rosean A. McNair
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosean's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosean A. McNair, a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on September 8, 2020 at 11:52 p.m. she departed this life and made her journey towards heaven. Visitation on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. Rev. Clyde McNell, Pastor. She leaves to cherish her memories six sons, Stanford McNair (Sylvia) of Mesquite Tx, Linus McNair, Rutherford McNair (Zola), Marcus McNair, Lucas McNair and Ives "Mike" McNair (All of Baton Rouge, LA.); two sisters, Virginia McNell Ross and Barbara McNell (Both of Plaquemine, LA); seven brothers, John D (Hilda), Reverned Clyde McNell (Denise) (Addis, LA), Darrel (Stephanie) (Baton Rouge, LA), Joseph (Ruth) (New Orleans, LA); nine grandchildren, Belincia McNair (Arzu), Joshua McNair, Quentin Williams (Deloris), Cody Williams, Sade Williams, Amoni McNair, Amara McNair, Martia McNair, Marcus McNair Jr. She was also grandmother to Kendro Williams (Daniel), Anastasia McGee, Jody Williams (Melissa), and Kevin Payne (India); Two Great-Grand Sons: Anthony Lockett and Quentin Williams, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Alma Wesley McNell; sister, Mary Ann McNair; brothers, Rev. Willie McNell, Jr. Norman McNell and James L. McNair and granddaughter Marneshia McNair. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Sep. 16 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Service
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pugh's Mortuary Llc
58233 Plaquemine St
Plaquemine, LA 70764
(225) 687-2860
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
Extending our heartfelt condolences to the Family of Ms. Rosean A. McNair. Praying for peace to bring each of you comfort, courage to face the days ahead, and loving memories to forever hold in your hearts.
Ginger F. Smith & Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved