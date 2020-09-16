Rosean A. McNair, a native of Plaquemine, LA and a resident of Baton Rouge, LA passed away on September 8, 2020 at 11:52 p.m. she departed this life and made her journey towards heaven. Visitation on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot Drive, Plaquemine, LA from 9 a.m. until religious service at 11 a.m. Rev. Clyde McNell, Pastor. She leaves to cherish her memories six sons, Stanford McNair (Sylvia) of Mesquite Tx, Linus McNair, Rutherford McNair (Zola), Marcus McNair, Lucas McNair and Ives "Mike" McNair (All of Baton Rouge, LA.); two sisters, Virginia McNell Ross and Barbara McNell (Both of Plaquemine, LA); seven brothers, John D (Hilda), Reverned Clyde McNell (Denise) (Addis, LA), Darrel (Stephanie) (Baton Rouge, LA), Joseph (Ruth) (New Orleans, LA); nine grandchildren, Belincia McNair (Arzu), Joshua McNair, Quentin Williams (Deloris), Cody Williams, Sade Williams, Amoni McNair, Amara McNair, Martia McNair, Marcus McNair Jr. She was also grandmother to Kendro Williams (Daniel), Anastasia McGee, Jody Williams (Melissa), and Kevin Payne (India); Two Great-Grand Sons: Anthony Lockett and Quentin Williams, Jr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Alma Wesley McNell; sister, Mary Ann McNair; brothers, Rev. Willie McNell, Jr. Norman McNell and James L. McNair and granddaughter Marneshia McNair. Arrangements entrusted to Pugh's Mortuary, 58233 Plaquemine Street, Plaquemine, LA (225) 687-2860.

