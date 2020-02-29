Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roselee Soulier. View Sign Service Information Niland's Funeral Services, Inc. 210 West End Drive New Roads , LA 70760 (225)-638-7103 Visitation 8:00 AM - 10:00 AM St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church 3583 La 78 Livonia Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church 3583 La 78 Livonia Send Flowers Obituary

Roselee Soulier, a native of Palmetto La. and a resident of Frisco La. who spent many years of her life as a dedicated caregiver to the elderly, passed away Friday morning February 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Visitation will be at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church 3583 La 78 Livonia, La, on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 8-10 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am in the church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Roselee is survived by four sons and daughter-in-laws, Don B II and Melissa Soulier, Jackie and Becky Benedict, James and Melanie Benedict, and Jamie and Gina Benedict; two daughters and son-in-laws, Mary "Teenie" and Jerry Horner and Charlotte and Harding Alleman; brother, James Coulon and wife Pat, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband Don (Sou) Soulier, her parents Pleny and Bernice Coulon, brothers Louis, Stanley, Wallace, and Lyman Coulon, a dear Uncle Leon Holston, and granddaughter, Angela Denova Johnson. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jeremy Horner, Steve Kent II, Joseph Kent, Cameron Benedict, Courtland Benedict, Clay Benedict, Austin Soulier, and Garrett Benedict. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Horner, Harding Alleman, and Steve Kent Sr. The family would like to express appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Pointe Coupee Healthcare, with a special thanks to Tina Lacour. Roselee Soulier, a native of Palmetto La. and a resident of Frisco La. who spent many years of her life as a dedicated caregiver to the elderly, passed away Friday morning February 28, 2020 at the age of 81. Visitation will be at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church 3583 La 78 Livonia, La, on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 8-10 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 am in the church. Burial to follow in the church cemetery. Roselee is survived by four sons and daughter-in-laws, Don B II and Melissa Soulier, Jackie and Becky Benedict, James and Melanie Benedict, and Jamie and Gina Benedict; two daughters and son-in-laws, Mary "Teenie" and Jerry Horner and Charlotte and Harding Alleman; brother, James Coulon and wife Pat, 14 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She is preceded in death by her husband Don (Sou) Soulier, her parents Pleny and Bernice Coulon, brothers Louis, Stanley, Wallace, and Lyman Coulon, a dear Uncle Leon Holston, and granddaughter, Angela Denova Johnson. Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Jeremy Horner, Steve Kent II, Joseph Kent, Cameron Benedict, Courtland Benedict, Clay Benedict, Austin Soulier, and Garrett Benedict. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Horner, Harding Alleman, and Steve Kent Sr. The family would like to express appreciation and gratitude to the staff at Pointe Coupee Healthcare, with a special thanks to Tina Lacour. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Advocate Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close