Rosella Franklin was born on January 23, 1942 to the union of Richard and Victoria Franklin in Batchelor, Louisiana. She was a native of Batchelor, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She leaves to cherish her precious memories her children, Shelia (Felix) Cole, Adrienne (Dwayne) Bergeron and Vikki (Oscar) Wilborn; her brother Isaac (Vandetta) Franklin; her grandchildren, George Fisher Jr, Lauren Bergeron, Victoria Fisher, Lacey Logan, Andrea Lee Jr, and Austin Lee and many more loved ones. She attended Batchelor High School and completed her education at McDonogh 35 in New Orleans, LA. She then went on to Vocational Training School in New Roads, LA. She worked with the Louisiana Civil Service and then landed at the Louisiana Department of Transportation for 25 plus years. She was the first African American female to manage a Toll Bridge in Louisiana. She then spent her time caring for her parents, children and grandchildren. She was a member of New St. Luke Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, LA. She passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Franklin; her mother, Victoria Maloid Franklin and her niece, LaToya Guillot. A special thank you to Ms. Lashae Lenard, Caregiver, for her dedication and tireless hours of the love and attention given to our loved one. Due to COVID-19 mandates, there will be a private service with the immediate family on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Visitation will be on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:30p.m.- 5:00 pm (drive by only) and on Saturday, September 26, 2020 from 9:00 am to 1230p.m. Visitation and arrangements made with Verrette Funeral Home, 1018 Parent Street, New Roads, La. 70760.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store