Rosemary Anita Bickford passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of August 2, 2020, less than a month after her 66th birthday. She has joined her parents Gloria Buras Bickford and James J. Bickford, and brother, James R. Bickford. She leaves behind her only child, daughter Rainey Bickford Muse, love of her life Robert Muse, sister Kathleen (James Hodgins), nephew Ryan Hodgins, and nieces Olivia (John Sonnier) and Danielle Costea (Phillip Fatchett), along with great nephews Paxton and Brody, and great niece, baby Amelia, whom she had yet to meet. A native of Chalmette and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, she knew what it means to miss New Orleans. She was an eager traveler who loved to experience the world and longed to see more of it. San Francisco, Maine, Norway, and China were just a few of her favorite places. She was a career lawyer who was a lifelong advocate and ally for women's rights and social justice. During time with her own law practice she frequently took on cases pro bono. Rosemary was the most loving, caring, and selfless mother, daughter, sister, and friend anyone could ask for. She is so greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8. A memorial service will be held when deemed safe and able to comply with Covid guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Innocence Project in her name, www.innocenceproject.org/
To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.