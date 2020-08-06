1/1
Rosemary Anita Bickford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rosemary Anita Bickford passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of August 2, 2020, less than a month after her 66th birthday. She has joined her parents Gloria Buras Bickford and James J. Bickford, and brother, James R. Bickford. She leaves behind her only child, daughter Rainey Bickford Muse, love of her life Robert Muse, sister Kathleen (James Hodgins), nephew Ryan Hodgins, and nieces Olivia (John Sonnier) and Danielle Costea (Phillip Fatchett), along with great nephews Paxton and Brody, and great niece, baby Amelia, whom she had yet to meet. A native of Chalmette and longtime resident of Baton Rouge, she knew what it means to miss New Orleans. She was an eager traveler who loved to experience the world and longed to see more of it. San Francisco, Maine, Norway, and China were just a few of her favorite places. She was a career lawyer who was a lifelong advocate and ally for women's rights and social justice. During time with her own law practice she frequently took on cases pro bono. Rosemary was the most loving, caring, and selfless mother, daughter, sister, and friend anyone could ask for. She is so greatly missed. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, August 8. A memorial service will be held when deemed safe and able to comply with Covid guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Innocence Project in her name, www.innocenceproject.org/ To view and sign the online guestbook, please visit www.rabenhorst.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rabenhorst Funeral Homes Downtown
825 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 372-7687
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved